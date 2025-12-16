Vijay's last film, 'Jana Nayagan,' to be over 3-hour-long?
What's the story
The much-anticipated political action drama Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is reportedly set to have a runtime of three hours and six minutes. This will make it the second-longest film in Vijay's career, with his previous film Nanban (2012) having a slightly longer runtime of three hours and eight minutes, as per Zoom. The final portions of Jana Nayagan will reportedly pay tribute to Vijay's illustrious film career.
Record-breaking deal
'Jana Nayagan' sets record with theatrical rights sale
In addition to its lengthy runtime, Jana Nayagan has also made headlines with its record-breaking theatrical rights sale. The Tamil Nadu distribution rights were reportedly sold for a whopping ₹105cr, marking the highest valuation for a Tamil movie in the region's film distribution market. The global business for Jana Nayagan is expected to touch ₹400cr, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever.
Star cast
'Jana Nayagan' features star-studded cast and director
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political thriller featuring an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Menon. The film is rumored to be a Tamil remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari but this has not been confirmed by the team yet. It will clash with several Tamil and Telugu releases such as Parasakthi and Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. The film will be released in theaters on January 9, 2026.