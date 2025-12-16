Vijay's last film, 'Jana Nayagan,' to be over 3-hour-long?

In addition to its lengthy runtime, Jana Nayagan has also made headlines with its record-breaking theatrical rights sale. The Tamil Nadu distribution rights were reportedly sold for a whopping ₹105cr, marking the highest valuation for a Tamil movie in the region's film distribution market. The global business for Jana Nayagan is expected to touch ₹400cr, making it one of the highest-grossing Tamil films ever.

'Jana Nayagan' features star-studded cast and director

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political thriller featuring an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju, and Gautham Menon. The film is rumored to be a Tamil remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari but this has not been confirmed by the team yet. It will clash with several Tamil and Telugu releases such as Parasakthi and Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. The film will be released in theaters on January 9, 2026.