'Spoiled' Nick Reiner publicly fought with Rob Reiner on set

In a shocking revelation, stunt performer Erik Aude has recounted the tension between Rob Reiner and his son Nick Reiner on the set of their 2016 movie, Being Charlie. The father-son duo would reportedly argue in front of the cast and crew. Aude's comments come just hours after Nick was arrested for allegedly murdering his dad, Reiner, and mom, Michele Reiner . They were found stabbed in their Los Angeles home.

On-set tension 'This kid must be pushing all his buttons' Aude told Page Six, "They're just going off on each other. You could tell [Nick] was spoiled, and Rob was just sick of his s--t." He added, "I just assumed, whether this is correct or not, this kid must be pushing all his buttons. Rob can't do anything right." "He's a nepo-baby, a spoiled kid to the tee."

Father-son bond 'His son was unappreciative...' Despite the on-set argument, Aude noted, "Obviously he loved his son because he's doing this movie for his son, and still, his son was unappreciative." "I picked up on all that hostility from just one day on set...Families fight, but they do it in the privacy of their own home." "People have a way of filtering themselves around other people. They didn't." Meanwhile, the stuntman reveals the duo eventually reconciled.