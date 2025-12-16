Will Ranbir's 'Ramayana' promo be screened with 'Avatar 3'?

Ramayana, touted as the biggest Indian film of 2026, features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor , Sai Pallavi , Yash, Sunny Deol , and Ravie Dubey. The movie is backed by Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations and Oscar-winning VFX company DNEG. The music for the epic saga is composed by legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman . It will be released on Diwali 2026.

Hollywood blockbuster

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' continues the saga of Pandora

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment of Cameron's groundbreaking franchise. The movie continues the story of Pandora with returning stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet. It will also feature a new cast consisting of Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis among others. The film is set to hit the theaters on Friday, December 19.