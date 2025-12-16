Celina Jaitly says husband "robbed her of independence" in DV case

What's at the heart of the dispute?

Jaitly alleges Haag controlled her work opportunities, blocked access to her own money, misused her cards and documents, and even handled property deals behind her back.

A key issue is a Mumbai flat she says was taken from her when she was vulnerable—Haag allegedly rented it out for ₹1.26 crore without telling her.

There's also an undisclosed sale of a Vienna property.