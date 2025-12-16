Celina Jaitly says husband "robbed her of independence" in DV case
Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her estranged husband, Peter Haag, saying he "robbed her of her financial independence and dignity" over 15 years.
She describes facing physical, emotional, and verbal abuse throughout their marriage.
In a separate criminal complaint, she has also alleged sexual abuse.
What's at the heart of the dispute?
Jaitly alleges Haag controlled her work opportunities, blocked access to her own money, misused her cards and documents, and even handled property deals behind her back.
A key issue is a Mumbai flat she says was taken from her when she was vulnerable—Haag allegedly rented it out for ₹1.26 crore without telling her.
There's also an undisclosed sale of a Vienna property.
Where do things stand now?
A Mumbai court has sent Haag a notice and asked both sides to share income details.
Jaitly is seeking ₹10 lakh per month as maintenance plus compensation for lost earnings and suffering.
She's also filed a police complaint accusing Haag of cheating, breach of trust, wrongful confinement, and more.