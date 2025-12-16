ED cracks down on Punjab agents in 'Dunki' route scam Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹5.41 crore from three Punjab-based agents and their families.

These agents allegedly promised Indians a legal way into the US for big fees, but instead sent them on risky "dunki" routes—dangerous journeys through South America and Mexico to the US border.

Many migrants faced torture, extortion, or deportation along the way.