ED cracks down on Punjab agents in 'Dunki' route scam
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹5.41 crore from three Punjab-based agents and their families.
These agents allegedly promised Indians a legal way into the US for big fees, but instead sent them on risky "dunki" routes—dangerous journeys through South America and Mexico to the US border.
Many migrants faced torture, extortion, or deportation along the way.
What led to this action?
The ED moved in after FIRs were filed in Punjab and Haryana under new criminal and immigration laws.
Raids at 19 locations in July 2025 turned up fake visas, forged stamps, digital devices, and other evidence.
The investigation picked up speed after 330 Indians were deported from the US by military planes in February 2025.
The seized assets include land, homes, businesses, and bank accounts linked to the accused.