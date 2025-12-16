'Avengers: Doomsday': 3 teasers leak online; OG superheroes coming back?

Three out of four teaser trailers for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Avengers: Doomsday have reportedly leaked online. The clips, which were originally set to be released in theaters on Friday with James Cameron 's Avatar: Fire and Ice, offer a sneak peek into the highly anticipated movie. Each trailer features a different major character and hints at high-stakes drama, timeline disruptions, and unexpected alliances.

Character focus Teasers feature Captain America, Thor, and Doctor Doom The first leaked teaser reportedly features Chris Evans reprising his role as Captain America. The clip shows him in a fatherly role, carrying his child, (likely James Rogers). The second teaser centers on Thor (Chris Hemsworth), hinting at a potential demise leading him to Valhalla. The third trailer introduces Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, a dramatic twist that is expected to challenge the Avengers like never before.

Studio response Marvel Studios takes action against leaked teasers Marvel Studios is reportedly taking steps to remove the videos from online platforms. The studio aims to maintain the cinematic experience for fans with its planned release schedule. Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the teasers' visual effects, character dynamics, and hints at an epic storyline.