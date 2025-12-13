Marvel to release 4 different 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailers in theaters
What's the story
Marvel Studios will be releasing four different trailers for Avengers: Doomsday in theaters, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The studio will be rolling out these clips alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash in the US. Each trailer will play for one week before switching to the next, giving a new glimpse into the upcoming movie.
Trailer rollout
The release schedule for 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailers
The first trailer will be screened during the opening weekend of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and so on. It's unclear if these teasers will be released online, but there's speculation that a combined version might come out later. Meanwhile, Doomsday is scheduled for a December 18, 2026, release, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027. The Russo brothers are directing both films.
Star-studded lineup
'Avengers: Doomsday' cast and characters
Avengers: Doomsday boasts an ensemble cast including Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), James Marsden (Cyclops) and Channing Tatum (Gambit). The film will also feature Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.