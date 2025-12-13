Marvel to release 4 different 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailers in theaters

Trailer rollout

The release schedule for 'Avengers: Doomsday' trailers

The first trailer will be screened during the opening weekend of Avatar: Fire and Ash, and so on. It's unclear if these teasers will be released online, but there's speculation that a combined version might come out later. Meanwhile, Doomsday is scheduled for a December 18, 2026, release, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027. The Russo brothers are directing both films.