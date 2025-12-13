Drawn to real stories: Nawazuddin talks about 'Raat Akeli Hai'
What's the story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Honey Trehan are reuniting for Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, a crime thriller franchise that started with the 2020 hit film Raat Akeli Hai. In an interview with PTI, Siddiqui said he enjoys bringing real-life stories to the screen. "I like Honey's films because that character, that world exists around us." "We make fantasy or larger-than-life films, but what I like the most is the real-life stories."
Director's influence
Siddiqui values Trehan's perspective on real-life narratives
Siddiqui also said that working with Trehan gives him a unique perspective rooted in reality. "When you work with such experienced and talented directors, they have their own perspective, and that perspective is very close to real life." "Like, Honey said, 'I'll have those characters that exist in all my films. I like it a lot when we see those characters that are around us.'"
Director's admiration
Trehan's fascination with real-life stories
Trehan, who made his directorial debut with Raat Akeli Hai, said he is fascinated by real-life stories set in the world of cops and crime. Trehan added, "I can't say this is 'Raat Akeli Hai 2' because it's a new case, mystery, and new characters, except that it's a new case in the life of the police officer." "It was a slow burn, it had its own universe...while this is fast-paced, edgy, and it talks about the current situation."
Film details
'Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders': Cast and release date
Trehan revealed that Netflix suggested taking the franchise forward with Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, given the success of the first film. Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte, Deepti Naval, Ila Arun, Revathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Priyanka Setia, S M Zaheer, and Rajat Kapoor comprise its ensemble cast. The movie will release on December 19.