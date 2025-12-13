Drawn to real stories: Nawazuddin talks about 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and director Honey Trehan are reuniting for Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, a crime thriller franchise that started with the 2020 hit film Raat Akeli Hai. In an interview with PTI, Siddiqui said he enjoys bringing real-life stories to the screen. "I like Honey's films because that character, that world exists around us." "We make fantasy or larger-than-life films, but what I like the most is the real-life stories."

Director's influence Siddiqui values Trehan's perspective on real-life narratives Siddiqui also said that working with Trehan gives him a unique perspective rooted in reality. "When you work with such experienced and talented directors, they have their own perspective, and that perspective is very close to real life." "Like, Honey said, 'I'll have those characters that exist in all my films. I like it a lot when we see those characters that are around us.'"

Director's admiration Trehan's fascination with real-life stories Trehan, who made his directorial debut with Raat Akeli Hai, said he is fascinated by real-life stories set in the world of cops and crime. Trehan added, "I can't say this is 'Raat Akeli Hai 2' because it's a new case, mystery, and new characters, except that it's a new case in the life of the police officer." "It was a slow burn, it had its own universe...while this is fast-paced, edgy, and it talks about the current situation."