Austria parliament passes bill banning hijabs in schools for under-14s 

The Austrian parliament has passed a controversial law banning girls under 14 from wearing headscarves in schools. The ban, proposed by the conservative-led government, seeks to protect girls "from oppression." It applies to all forms of Islamic veils including hijabs and burqas. The law will fully come into effect with the new school year in September, after an initial period starting February for educating stakeholders about the rules.

Discontent voiced Opposition and criticism over hijab ban in Austria The bill was only opposed by the opposition Green Party during the parliamentary debate. Liberal NEOS lawmaker Yannick Shetty argued that headscarves "sexualise girls," while Integration Minister Claudia Plakolm said requiring girls to hide their bodies is "not a religious ritual, but oppression." However, rights groups like Amnesty International Austria have slammed the law as "blatant discrimination against Muslim girls" and an "expression of anti-Muslim racism."

Freedom concerns Proposed hijab ban sparks debate on religious freedom The draft law has also been criticized by IGGOe, which represents Austria's Muslim communities. It said the ban "jeopardizes social cohesion" and stigmatizes children instead of empowering them. Angelika Atzinger from Amazone women's rights association said it sends girls a message about decisions being made about their bodies. The proposed law comes after a similar move in France, where religious symbols such as headscarves were banned in schools under secularism laws.