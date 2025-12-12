What's 'Core-5,' grouping Trump is reportedly planning with India, China 

United States President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the formation of a new elite group called the "Core Five" or "C5." The proposed grouping would include the US, Russia, China, India, and Japan. This move would effectively sideline existing groups like the G7 that are dominated by Europe. The idea was first revealed in an unpublished version of the National Security Strategy (NSS), according to Politico. However, there has been no official word on the matter.

Group agenda C5 to focus on global security issues The C5 would be a regular meeting of major powers, similar to the G7. According to Defense One, "The strategy proposes a 'Core Five,' or C5, consisting of the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan, several countries with populations over 100 million. It would meet regularly, like the G7, at summits on specific topics. The first on the proposed C5 agenda: security in the Middle East, specifically the normalisation of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Official stance White House denies existence of alternative national security strategy The White House has denied the existence of an alternative version of the National Security Strategy, according to Politico. Press Secretary Annah Kelly confirmed that "no alternative, private or secret version" exists. "Any other so-called 'versions' (of National Security Strategy) are leaked by people distant from the president who...have no idea what they are talking about," she told Defense One. However, national security experts believe this idea aligns with Trump's worldview and approach to global politics.

Expert opinion Experts weigh in on Trump's proposed C5 Torrey Taussig, a former director of European affairs on the US National Security Council under President Biden, said this idea is consistent with how Trump views the world, "which is non-ideological, through a sympathy for strong players, and....tendency to cooperate with other great powers that maintain spheres of influence in their region." She added that Europe doesn't feature in the theoretical C5, which could indicate a shift toward recognizing Russia as a leading power capable of exercising influence in Europe.