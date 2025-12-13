Newlyweds Sara Khan-Krish Pathak soak up Thailand honeymoon vibes
TV actor Sara Khan and Krish Pathak are living it up in Thailand for their honeymoon, sharing sunset beach pics, seaside meals, street strolls, and sweet dance moments on social media.
The couple had a registered marriage on October 6, 2025, and celebrated their wedding with traditional ceremonies in early December.
Their vacation posts radiate newlywed joy.
Two ceremonies, 2 worlds
After a registered marriage in Mumbai, they celebrated with both Hindu and nikah rituals on December 5—matching red outfits for the Hindu ceremony and sparkling white for the nikah.
Their wedding caption said it all: "QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak... Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes."
Past journeys & family ties
Khan was previously married to Ali Merchant; that ended quickly.
Pathak is the son of Sunil Lahiri (Laxman from Ramayana).
Talking about their different faiths, Khan shared how they respect each other's traditions and thanked everyone for supporting their new chapter together.