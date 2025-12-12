WhatsApp's new update brings AI image tools, animated photos

WhatsApp has announced a major holiday update, introducing a range of new features to enhance user experience. The update includes missed call messages, AI-powered image creation, animated photos, cleaner link previews, new Status stickers, and desktop media tabs. These additions are aimed at making conversations during the festive season more fun and expressive.

Feature highlights Missed call messages and voice chat reactions The missed call messages feature lets you leave a short voice or video note if you miss a call. This one-tap feature works like a modern voicemail, letting the other person hear or see your message when they are free. WhatsApp is also improving voice chats by adding reactions, so users can send quick emoji responses without interrupting the flow of conversation.

User experience Enhanced video calls and chat experience For video calls, WhatsApp now highlights the speaker with a group call speaker spotlight. This makes it easier to follow conversations in large groups. The chat experience is also getting a boost with improved models from Midjourney and Flux for Meta AI image creation. Users can expect more realistic, high-quality images when generating holiday greetings or creative visuals for chats or Status posts.

Desktop enhancements New features for desktop users and cleaner link previews For desktop users, WhatsApp has introduced a new media tab. This feature organizes links, documents, and photos from all chats in one place. The app is also introducing cleaner link previews to streamline long URLs and prevent cluttering of conversations. These updates are part of WhatsApp's effort to improve user experience across platforms.