FDA just approved the 1st at-home device for treating depression

How it works, what it costs, and what to expect

Flow plans to launch FL-100 in the US by mid-2026 with a prescription price between $500-$800.

Over 55,000 people in Europe, the UK, Switzerland, and Hong Kong have already tried it, with about 77% seeing symptom improvement in three weeks and more than half reaching remission after 10 weeks.

Treatment usually lasts for 12 weeks; side effects are generally mild (think skin irritation, headaches, and tingling sensations at electrode sites).

Skin burns have occurred when the device's pads were reused or dried out.

Flow is working on getting insurance coverage sorted—more updates expected early 2026.