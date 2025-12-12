Gut bacteria imbalance may lead to memory issues, says new study
Turns out, your gut health could be affecting your brain more than you think.
A new Indo-German study found that when gut bacteria get out of balance, it can spark inflammation in the body—messing with brain cells tied to memory and learning.
The findings were published in BMC Biology by teams from CUSAT and Germany's Technical University of Braunschweig.
Why it matters—and how to protect your brain
The researchers discovered that this gut imbalance activates microglia (the brain's immune cells), which then damage important connections in the brain and hurt memory.
With gut issues on the rise, the findings suggest that safeguarding gut health through prudent antibiotic use, a balanced diet, and targeted probiotics may help keep both your gut and mind sharp.
This could even open doors for new ways to tackle neurodegenerative diseases down the line.