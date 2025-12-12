Gut bacteria imbalance may lead to memory issues, says new study

Why it matters—and how to protect your brain

The researchers discovered that this gut imbalance activates microglia (the brain's immune cells), which then damage important connections in the brain and hurt memory.

With gut issues on the rise, the findings suggest that safeguarding gut health through prudent antibiotic use, a balanced diet, and targeted probiotics may help keep both your gut and mind sharp.

This could even open doors for new ways to tackle neurodegenerative diseases down the line.