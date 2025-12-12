India's retail inflation jumps to 0.71% in November
What's the story
India's retail inflation rose to 0.71% in November, up from October's 0.25%, provisional data released today showed. The increase of 46 basis points indicates a slight uptick in price pressures after months of subdued readings. The rise was mainly due to higher prices of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, spices as well as fuel and light costs.
Food price trends
Food inflation remains in deflation for 6th consecutive month
Food inflation continued to be in deflation for the sixth consecutive month, but the rate of decline slowed down significantly. The Consumer Food Price Index recorded a contraction of 3.91% in November, compared to a much sharper fall of 5.02% in October. Rural food inflation was at -4.05%, while urban food inflation stood at -3.60%.
Regional impact
Inflation rises in rural and urban areas
Inflation rose in both rural and urban areas last month. Rural headline inflation rose to 0.10% from -0.25% in October, while the rural food inflation improved to -4.05% from -4.85%. Urban inflation climbed to 1.40%, up from October's 0.88%, with urban food inflation strengthening to -3.60%, compared to a steeper decline of -5.18% the previous month.
Stability in services
Core service categories show little movement
Core service categories remained largely unchanged. Housing inflation was at 2.95%, nearly the same as October's 2.96%. Education inflation eased to 3.38% from 3.54%, while health inflation fell slightly to 3.60% from a higher rate of 3.81%. Transport and communication costs dipped marginally to an inflation rate of 0.88%, down from October's higher rate of 0.94%.
Cost increase
Fuel and light inflation rises moderately
Fuel and light inflation rose moderately to an inflation rate of 2.32%, up from October's lower rate of 1.98%. Despite the overall low inflation, the rise in food prices indicates that the previous decline may be leveling off. Vegetables and protein items were major contributors to this increase, with their future trajectory likely determining if this trend continues in coming months.