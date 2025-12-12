India's retail inflation jumps to 0.71% in November

India's retail inflation rose to 0.71% in November, up from October's 0.25%, provisional data released today showed. The increase of 46 basis points indicates a slight uptick in price pressures after months of subdued readings. The rise was mainly due to higher prices of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, spices as well as fuel and light costs.

Food price trends Food inflation remains in deflation for 6th consecutive month Food inflation continued to be in deflation for the sixth consecutive month, but the rate of decline slowed down significantly. The Consumer Food Price Index recorded a contraction of 3.91% in November, compared to a much sharper fall of 5.02% in October. Rural food inflation was at -4.05%, while urban food inflation stood at -3.60%.

Regional impact Inflation rises in rural and urban areas Inflation rose in both rural and urban areas last month. Rural headline inflation rose to 0.10% from -0.25% in October, while the rural food inflation improved to -4.05% from -4.85%. Urban inflation climbed to 1.40%, up from October's 0.88%, with urban food inflation strengthening to -3.60%, compared to a steeper decline of -5.18% the previous month.

Stability in services Core service categories show little movement Core service categories remained largely unchanged. Housing inflation was at 2.95%, nearly the same as October's 2.96%. Education inflation eased to 3.38% from 3.54%, while health inflation fell slightly to 3.60% from a higher rate of 3.81%. Transport and communication costs dipped marginally to an inflation rate of 0.88%, down from October's higher rate of 0.94%.