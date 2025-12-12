Brookfield to invest $1B in Mumbai, create 45K jobs
Big news for Mumbai—Canadian giant Brookfield is putting over $1 billion into a new Global Capability Center (GCC) in the city.
Announced by Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, this move is set to bring 45,000 new jobs and will make it the largest GCC in Asia.
A formal agreement between Brookfield and the state is expected soon.
What's planned and why it matters
The center will be built in Powai on six acres, aiming for a massive 20 lakh sq ft of space by 2029—all powered by green energy.
Brookfield has teamed up with B S Sharma and MMRDA for the project, and a major international bank has already signed on for a 20-year lease.
This investment is part of Brookfield's bigger goal to grow its business in India from $30 billion to $100 billion—and it fits right into Maharashtra's push to create more job opportunities through its GCC policy.