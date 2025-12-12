Brookfield to invest $1B in Mumbai, create 45K jobs

What's planned and why it matters

The center will be built in Powai on six acres, aiming for a massive 20 lakh sq ft of space by 2029—all powered by green energy.

Brookfield has teamed up with B S Sharma and MMRDA for the project, and a major international bank has already signed on for a 20-year lease.

This investment is part of Brookfield's bigger goal to grow its business in India from $30 billion to $100 billion—and it fits right into Maharashtra's push to create more job opportunities through its GCC policy.