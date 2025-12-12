Next Article
India's inflation ticks up in November, but food prices stay low
Business
India's inflation rate increased to 0.71% in November—higher than October's 0.25%, but just under what experts predicted.
The rise indicates that prices are shifting differently across sectors like food, housing, and energy, with urban and rural areas each experiencing their own impact.
Food costs dip further, while cities and villages see changes
Food prices actually dropped again (down 3.91%), mostly thanks to cheaper veggies—vegetable inflation fell sharply compared to last month.
Rural areas saw a slight rise in inflation after months of falling prices, while urban inflation climbed more noticeably.
Fuel costs also went up a bit, but housing stayed steady and clothing got a little cheaper.