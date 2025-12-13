'Dhurandhar': Flipperachi talks about 'FA9LA's popularity after THAT Akshaye scene

The Arabic hip-hop track FA9LA, by Bahraini rapper Hussam Aseem aka Flipperachi, has taken the internet by storm after being featured in Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar . The song was already a hit when it was released in 2024, but its popularity skyrocketed after being used in an iconic scene featuring Akshaye Khanna . In an exclusive interview with HT City, Flipperachi spoke about the song's journey from the Gulf rap scene to Bollywood.

Song's journey 'The song went viral when it came out in 2024...' Flipperachi revealed that before India, the song blew up in another South Asian country. "The song went viral when it came out in 2024, especially in Sri Lanka, so I know that people find it easy to vibe with it, and was expecting it to have a moment when the movie came out."

Perfect fit The rapper expressed gratitude for the reception in India Flipperachi added, "I'm overwhelmed and grateful for all the love FA9LA has been getting everywhere, but specifically in India. It's another level when people vibe to your song at this scale." He revealed that the Dhurandhar team had reached out to him for the song. "From that point, the details were worked out, and things moved along quickly." "The placement of the song and the scene it was in was very powerful, and it was perfectly orchestrated by everyone involved."

Reaction 'One of my favorite moments...' Flipperachi also gushed over Dhurandhar's star Ranveer Singh, posting his song on his Instagram.﻿ He said, "Seeing the scene for the first time was surreal. (Khanna) is a legend, and it could not have worked out more perfectly. The response it's getting is on another level!" "One of my favorite moments was opening Instagram to see Ranveer Singh's post with scene and the song."