Hollywood director Rob Reiner, wife killed; son charged with murder

Son in custody; investigation ongoing

Their son Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested hours after the bodies were found after Romy identified him as a suspect.

He's now being held without bail under suicide watch at Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Investigators are looking into a heated argument between Nick and his parents at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party just one day before the murders.

No other suspects are involved right now, and the District Attorney is reviewing the case as it continues.