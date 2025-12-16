Next Article
Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee team up again for a new comedy
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is reuniting with director Anees Bazmee for their fourth film together, after hits like Welcome and Singh Is Kinng.
Bazmee shared that the script is nearly done, and if all goes well, filming kicks off soon.
Why does this matter?
The movie's pre-production has already started, aiming for a February 2026 shoot.
Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, it'll have an ensemble cast (female lead still TBA) and promises an original family comedy—not a Ram Aur Shyam remake.
With Kumar's recent comedy successes and Bazmee's knack for laughs, fans can look forward to some fresh fun from this duo after more than a decade apart.