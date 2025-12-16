'Insensitive'—Bhagyalakshmi calls out Mohanlal for sharing Dileep's film poster
Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi called Mohanlal "insensitive" for promoting Dileep's new movie, Bha Bha Ba, just two days after Dileep was acquitted in the 2017 case involving a prominent Malayalam actress.
She wondered aloud, "Did Mohanlal even pause for a moment before sharing that poster?" and questioned what message this sends to survivors.
Why is this a big deal?
The timing struck a nerve because the court ruling on December 8 cleared Dileep of masterminding the abduction and assault of a prominent actress after an 8.5-year legal fight—though others were convicted.
The quick promo push from big stars like Mohanlal has sparked debate about whether the film industry stands with survivors or just moves on.
Bhagyalakshmi's stand so far
Earlier, Bhagyalakshmi quit Kerala's film workers' group FEFKA over its silence on Dileep's acquittal, saying she couldn't stay in a body that "refuses to take a principled stand."
She also criticized Dileep for targeting his ex-wife Manju Warrier in the media after his acquittal.