Next Article
SP Balasubrahmanyam's statue unveiled in Hyderabad, sparks debate
Entertainment
A new statue honoring iconic singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was unveiled at Hyderabad's Ravindra Bharati cultural center by the Telangana government.
State minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu led the ceremony and highlighted SPB's huge impact on Indian music, even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy missed the event due to a schedule change.
Protests and mixed reactions around the tribute
Not everyone was on board—activists and some local leaders protested, pointing out that SPB had once declined to sing a pro-Telangana song during an important movement.
Despite these objections, the 7.2-foot bronze statue now stands tall as a tribute to his legacy in Indian cinema and music.