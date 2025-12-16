Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' eyes December 24 release after multiple delays
After a few last-minute postponements, Karthi's much-awaited Tamil comedy-action film Vaa Vaathiyaar is now aiming for a December 24 release—right on Dr. MGR's death anniversary.
The movie, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by Studio Green, also features Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran with music by Santhosh Narayanan.
The release depends on the studio clearing some financial hurdles after a court stay delayed its earlier date.
Where can you watch it?
If all goes well in theaters, Vaa Vaathiyaar will stream on Amazon Prime Video too—but only if the producers sort out their dues.
If not, both the theatrical run and digital release could face more hiccups.
What's it about?
The story follows an MGR superfan who raises his grandson with old-school values, leading to some pretty intense family clashes over ideals and dreams.