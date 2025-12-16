Karthi's 'Vaa Vaathiyaar' eyes December 24 release after multiple delays Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

After a few last-minute postponements, Karthi's much-awaited Tamil comedy-action film Vaa Vaathiyaar is now aiming for a December 24 release—right on Dr. MGR's death anniversary.

The movie, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and produced by Studio Green, also features Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran with music by Santhosh Narayanan.

The release depends on the studio clearing some financial hurdles after a court stay delayed its earlier date.