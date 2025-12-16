Mumbai: Fake BARC scientist busted for forgery and nuclear data scam

What the investigation found

Police found over 10 maps linked to nuclear weapons data in Hussaini's possession and confirmed he had zero ties to BARC.

He was arrested in October after claiming his brothers were dead—turns out they weren't, and one was picked up in Delhi.

Investigators say the brothers received foreign funds for years, possibly meant for selling nuclear blueprints.

For now, authorities have ruled out any terrorism or espionage links but are still searching for another suspect connected to the case.