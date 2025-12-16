Kangana Ranaut's defamation case pushed to 2026
Kangana Ranaut's court date in Bathinda has been moved to January 5, 2026, after complainant Mahinder Kaur couldn't attend due to health issues.
Kaur's lawyer, RS Behniwal, shared that two more witnesses will step up at the next hearing.
What's happening in court?
Both Kaur and witness Gurpreet Singh have already given their statements.
With Parliament in session, Kangana's lawyer asked if she could skip appearing this time.
The court still wants her there on January 5 for witness identification but hasn't decided if she'll get a long-term exemption.
Why is this case a big deal?
Back in 2021, Kaur filed the suit over Kangana's controversial X (formerly Twitter) post from 2020.
In it, Kangana allegedly mixed up Kaur with another protester and suggested women like her could be hired for ₹100 to join protests—a claim that led to the filing of a defamation complaint.