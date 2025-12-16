Mammootty's 'Kalamkaval' hits ₹32.95cr in 11 days

The film pulled in ₹26.3 crore in its first week and added another ₹6.65 crore in week two, reaching ₹32.95 crore by Day 11 (December 15). Day 11 alone brought in ₹75 lakh, with night shows seeing the highest turnout at nearly 21%.

Should you watch it?

If you're into intense crime thrillers or want to see Mammootty lead a talented cast, Kalamkaval is worth checking out—especially since it's holding strong at the box office even with tough competition.

The buzz around its performances and story makes this one stand out for fans of Malayalam cinema.