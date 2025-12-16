Next Article
Rob Reiner's son Nick arrested for allegedly murdering parents
Entertainment
Nick Reiner, son of famous director Rob Reiner and Michele, has been arrested after his parents were found dead at their Los Angeles home.
Nick's struggles with drug addiction since age 15 have been public, even inspiring the film "Being Charlie," which he worked on with his father.
Addiction struggles and a family's legacy
Nick's long fight with heroin led to homelessness and multiple rehab stays, but also brought him and his dad together creatively.
Rob Reiner—known for classics like "The Princess Bride"—and Michele married in 1989 and raised three kids.
The news has left friends and Hollywood mourning the loss of this close-knit family.