'Nervous' Noah Schnapp to watch 'Stranger Things' finale with co-stars
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) shared that the Stranger Things cast will watch the final episode together for the first time when it drops on December 31.
"I'm nervous to watch it," he said. "Once you watch that, it's done. That's the last episode we're ever gonna watch together."
The end of an era
Season 5 marks the end of Stranger Things. Schnapp expects a super emotional experience with Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, and Sadie Sink.
He predicts, "We're probably gonna be sobbing the rest of the day."
Schnapp plans to see it in a theater with his family on New Year's.
Cast has always felt deeply about the show
The cast has been open about getting teary over past episodes too—Schnapp said he was sobbing over episodes 5 and 6.
Wolfhard called Mike's storyline "perfect" but admitted feeling both happy and sad.
David Harbour even called one episode "the best they've ever done."