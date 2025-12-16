Next Article
Sanya Malhotra bags Best Actor (Female) at Filmfare OTT Awards
Sanya Malhotra just took home the Best Actor (Female) trophy at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her standout role in Mrs., a ZEE5 release directed by Arati Kadav.
The star-studded event lit up JW Marriott Mumbai on Monday, celebrating top digital talent.
A win dedicated to fans and women
After her win, Sanya gave a heartfelt shoutout to her audience—especially women—saying she owed her success to all those who have supported her.
The 2025 ceremony, hosted by Amol Parashar and Sayani Gupta and backed by Hyundai and Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, was all about honoring fresh talent with plenty of style.