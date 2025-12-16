Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' trailer drops in Kochi ahead of Christmas release Entertainment Dec 16, 2025

Mohanlal's much-awaited film, Vrusshabha, is dropping its trailer in Kochi on December 16.

The movie hits theaters worldwide on December 25—just in time for the holidays.

It was originally set for November but got pushed to Christmas, according to official announcements and Mohanlal's social media.