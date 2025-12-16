Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' trailer drops in Kochi ahead of Christmas release
Mohanlal's much-awaited film, Vrusshabha, is dropping its trailer in Kochi on December 16.
The movie hits theaters worldwide on December 25—just in time for the holidays.
It was originally set for November but got pushed to Christmas, according to official announcements and Mohanlal's social media.
Teaser promises epic mythology and father-son drama
The teaser, out since September, shows Mohanlal as a king—think sword fights and grand visuals.
The story dives into mythology, reincarnation, and a tense father-son relationship.
Multi-language album and star-studded team
The full audio album just dropped on T-Series (December 15) in four languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The first track "Appa" explores father-son bonds.
Directed by Nanda Kishore with music by Sam C.S., the film also stars Samarjit Lankesh, Nayan Sarika, Ragini Dwivedi—and it's backed by big names like Balaji Telefilms.