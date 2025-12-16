Filmfare OTT Awards: 'Black Warrant' wins top prize; Sanya-Abhishek honored

'Black Warrant' took home big awards

The sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards took place in Mumbai on Monday night. The event honored outstanding performances and storytelling in India's thriving digital entertainment industry. Vikramaditya Motwane won Best Director (Series) for Black Warrant, and the show became the Best Series. Best Director (Web Original Film) went to Shuchi Talati (for Best Film winner, Girls Will Be Girls). Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee bagged the Best Actor awards for their roles in Mrs. and Stolen respectively.