Filmfare OTT Awards: 'Black Warrant' wins top prize; Sanya-Abhishek honored
What's the story
The sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards took place in Mumbai on Monday night. The event honored outstanding performances and storytelling in India's thriving digital entertainment industry. Vikramaditya Motwane won Best Director (Series) for Black Warrant, and the show became the Best Series. Best Director (Web Original Film) went to Shuchi Talati (for Best Film winner, Girls Will Be Girls). Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee bagged the Best Actor awards for their roles in Mrs. and Stolen respectively.
Winning roles
Jaideep Ahlawat won Best Actor (Series-Drama)
Banerjee's performance in Stolen saw tough competition with nominees like Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata), Ishwak Singh (Berlin), Manoj Bajpayee (Despatch), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Costao), Pratik Gandhi (Agni), R Madhavan (Aap Jaisa Koi), and Vikrant Massey (Sector 36). Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Actor (Series-Drama) for Paatal Lok Season 2. Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai) and Sparsh Shrivastava (Dupahiya) were the Series winners in the Comedy section.
Competitive categories
Monika Panwar won Best Actress (Series-Drama)
Malhotra's win in the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) category was no less than a feat. She was up against Ananya Panday (Ctrl), Kriti Sanon (Do Patti), Preeti Panigrahi (Girls Will Be Girls), Sheeba Chadha (Kaushalji vs Kaushal), Taapsee Pannu (Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba), and Yami Gautam (Dhoom Dhaam). Monika Panwar (Khauf) won Best Actress (Series-Drama); Panday was awarded the Series-Comedy trophy for Call Me Bae.