Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Abhishek Banerjee, Sanya Malhotra win big
Entertainment
The Filmfare OTT Awards just wrapped up in Mumbai, shining a spotlight on India's best digital content this year.
Abhishek Banerjee took home Best Actor for his gripping role in "Stolen," while Sanya Malhotra won Best Actress for "Mrs."
The competition was tough, with stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ananya Panday, and Taapsee Pannu also in the running.
More about the event
Sayani Gupta and Amol Parasher brought some extra sparkle as co-hosts.
Sponsored by Hyundai and Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, the night celebrated standout web series, films, and performances from across the streaming world.