Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Abhishek Banerjee, Sanya Malhotra win big Entertainment Dec 15, 2025

The Filmfare OTT Awards just wrapped up in Mumbai, shining a spotlight on India's best digital content this year.

Abhishek Banerjee took home Best Actor for his gripping role in "Stolen," while Sanya Malhotra won Best Actress for "Mrs."

The competition was tough, with stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ananya Panday, and Taapsee Pannu also in the running.