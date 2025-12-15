Next Article
'Fallout' Season 2 drops early on Prime Video this December
Good news for Fallout fans: Season 2 is now arriving a day sooner, landing on Prime Video December 16 at 6pm PT.
This season has eight episodes, with new ones rolling out every Wednesday until February 4, 2026.
What's happening this season?
The story picks up right where it left off, following Lucy and crew as they head to New Vegas in the Mojave wasteland.
Expect to see Ella Purnell (Lucy), Walton Goggins (The Ghoul), Aaron Moten (Maximus), Kyle MacLachlan (Hank), and Moises Arias (Norm) all back in action.
Behind the scenes
Filming hit a rough patch due to California wildfires earlier this year but wrapped up by May.
The show's creative team—Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Graham Wagner, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet—kept things moving despite the challenges.