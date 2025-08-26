Why Shriya Pilgaonkar accepted 'Mandala Murders' despite less screen time

Shriya Pilgaonkar is on a career high with several back-to-back projects, including Mandala Murders and Chhal Kapat. In an interview with Zoom, she opened up about how grateful she is for the opportunities to showcase her versatility through different roles. "It makes me feel very grateful that I get to show my versatility through the different parts I've been offered."

Role adaptation On switching between contrasting roles Pilgaonkar, who played a cop in Chhal Kapat and a mysterious character named Rukmini in Mandala Murders this year, spoke about her ability to switch between such contrasting roles. "As an actor, it is part of my job to be able to switch on and switch off." "Managing your energy and emotions is part of the beauty of being an actor. It's a privilege to live so many different lives in one lifetime."

Character evolution Pilgaonkar on choosing 'Mandala Murders' Pilgaonkar emphasized that her choice of projects is driven by the potential to redefine her as an actor. "Mandala Murders was a step in that direction because Rukmini was a complete departure from what I've done before." "She's perhaps the darkest character I've played. But for me, the story is always very important." She also cited her past roles in Guilty Minds, Taaza Khabar, and The Broken News as helpful in preparing for Rukmini.

Character portrayal 'One of the big reasons I took this part...' A significant factor in Pilgaonkar's decision to take on Mandala Murders was her character's appearance. "For an actor, playing with your look is extremely important because it lets people see you in a different light." "One of the big reasons I took this part, despite having less screen time, was that the look was unique, enchanting, and mysterious."

Role reaction Overwhelming response to guest appearance Despite the risk of taking on a shorter role, Pilgaonkar was pleasantly surprised by the positive feedback she received. "The feedback has been so beautiful, and I'm very grateful. With a guest appearance, you don't know what to expect, but the love has been overwhelming." She also spoke about her shooting experience and how she enjoyed immersing herself in Rukmini's character.