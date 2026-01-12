Golden Globes: 'Adolescence's Stephen Graham wins Best Actor (Limited Series)

Stephen Graham, the star of Netflix 's Adolescence, won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series at the 2026 Golden Globes . The actor was visibly thrilled to see Queen Latifah in the audience as he accepted his award. He also received a warm hug from his Gangs of New York co-star and friend Leonardo DiCaprio while heading to the stage.

Speech highlights Graham's emotional acceptance speech and heartfelt acknowledgments In his acceptance speech, Graham congratulated all the nominees in his category, saying it was an honor to share the space with them. He thanked his wife, Anna Walters, who is an executive producer on Adolescence and appeared in one episode. "I've said it before, but you saved my life. You saved my life," he told Walters during the speech.

Personal tribute Graham dedicated his award to family and friends Graham also dedicated his award to his two children, Grace and Alfie, saying he loved them "to the moon and back forever." He paid tribute to his father, whom he called his "hero," and dedicated the award to his mother and all his friends and family. "Without you, none of this is possible," he said.

Category competition Other nominees in Graham's category at the Golden Globes Other nominees for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series at the 2026 Golden Globes were Jacob Elordi for The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Paul Giamatti in Black Mirror, and Charlie Hunnam for Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Jude Law in Black Rabbit and Matthew Rhys for The Beast in Me were also nominated.