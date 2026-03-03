Qatar has shut down LNG production

LNG tanker rates triple to $200,000 daily amid US-Iran war

By Mudit Dube 11:15 am Mar 03, 202611:15 am

What's the story

The cost of leasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers in the Atlantic Basin has more than tripled to over $200,000 per day. The spike comes as Qatar's shutdown of LNG production amid escalating tensions between US-Israel and Iran. The new rate is at least three times higher than the last assessed price by shipping firm Spark Commodities, which was $61,500 earlier on Monday.