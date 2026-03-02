Lenovo's foldable concept turns a gaming handheld into PC

Lenovo has unveiled its latest innovation, the Legion Go Fold Concept, a Windows-based gaming handheld. The device features a flexible POLED display that expands from 7.7-inch to an impressive 11.6-inch. It also comes with detachable Joy-Con-like controllers and a folio case, allowing it to transform into a mini laptop. The new device is designed for both portability and versatility in gaming experiences.

Multi-functionality A unique addition to gaming handheld market The Legion Go Fold can be used as a traditional handheld with the display folded down to 7.7-inch and controllers attached on both sides. Alternatively, users can unfold it for an expanded experience. In this mode, the controllers can be repositioned for vertical or horizontal screen usage. This flexibility makes it a unique addition to the gaming handheld market.

Display versatility Supports vertical splitscreen mode and laptop mode The Legion Go Fold supports vertical splitscreen mode, where one half of the screen can be used for gaming while the other half serves as a second window (like chat or game guide). In horizontal fullscreen mode, users get the full 11.6-inch display in a 16:10 aspect ratio. To transform into laptop mode, simply remove the controllers and mount it into a folio case with stand, keyboard, and trackpad.

Advertisement

Tech specs Packs Intel Core Ultra 7 processor The Legion Go Fold packs a punch with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Lunar Lake processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It also boasts a 48Whr battery and a plastic-covered OLED display with a resolution of 2,435 x 1,712 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. A second circular touchscreen is also present on the right controller, under the face buttons.

Advertisement