'JC' director gushes over Shanaya, calls her 'gifted actor'

Shanaya Kapoor , who recently impressed audiences with her performance in the survival drama Tu Yaa Main, will soon be seen in JC. The film is directed by Shujaat Saudagar , who recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the project and its lead actor. He praised Kapoor's dedication and hard work on the film.

Praise Saudagar praises Kapoor's commitment to acting Saudagar told the portal, "She is a fantastic actor. She is extremely dedicated and hard-working." The director added that working with Kapoor was a "pleasure" because of her attention to detail and preparation for the role. "I think she is really gifted as an actor and a lovely person to work with," he said.

Film review Saudagar on 'Tu Yaa Main' Saudagar also shared his thoughts on Kapoor's recent film, Tu Yaa Main. He said, "I really enjoyed Tu Yaa Main. I enjoyed her performance and Gourav's." The film also stars Adarsh Gourav and has received positive reviews for its performances. Meanwhile, JC co-stars Abhay Verma, known for his roles in Munjya and The Family Man S02.

