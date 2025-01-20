Abhay Verma-Shanaya Kapoor in talks for Shujaat Saudagar's next: Report
This is the year of fresh on-screen pairings, with the news of a possible pairing of rising stars Abhay Verma and Shanaya Kapoor.
According to Filmfare, the duo is reportedly in talks for a new project.
A source close to the development revealed that while they haven't officially signed on yet, it's only a matter of time before an official announcement is made.
The source added, "Abhay, Shanaya are in talks to sign on for a film that is going to be directed by Shujaat Saudagar."
"They haven't signed on the dotted line yet. But we believe it's just a formality. You could hear of an official confirmation soon."
While Verma is riding high on the success of his recent film Munjya, Kapoor is gearing up for her debut in the romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. She will star alongside Vikrant Massey.
Saudagar, who has worked on films like Rock On 2 and Bambai Meri Jaan, will be directing this upcoming project.
The film industry is waiting with bated breath for the official confirmation of this new venture.
With Saudagar's proven track record and the fresh talent of Verma and Kapoor, we can expect a captivating narrative from this potential collaboration.