Will Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' meet its release deadline
What's the story
The much-awaited film, The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas is reportedly struggling to meet its release date of April 10, 2025.
Having completed over 70% of the shooting under Maruthi's direction and Vishwa Prasad's production, recent developments have cast doubts on a possible delay.
These developments include an injury to lead actor Prabhas on another set and his availability for shooting.
Production challenges
Prabhas's injury and scheduling conflicts cause filming delays
Prabhas, who originally wanted The Raja Saab to be a low-key affair, got injured on the sets of his other film Fauji.
This unexpected incident has delayed the shooting schedule of The Raja Saab.
To complicate matters, Prabhas's work in Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam—which started production in December—has forced him to split his time between director Prashanth Neel's film and Maruthi's project.
Release uncertainty
Filmmakers to announce final release date soon
Despite the challenges, the film unit is working hard to meet the April 10 deadline.
Rumor has it that an official announcement on the final release date will be made soon after discussions with Prabhas.
The decision on when The Raja Saab will hit the screens still remains uncertain at this point, leaving fans and industry insiders eagerly awaiting confirmation.