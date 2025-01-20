What's the story

The much-awaited film, The Raja Saab, featuring Prabhas is reportedly struggling to meet its release date of April 10, 2025.

Having completed over 70% of the shooting under Maruthi's direction and Vishwa Prasad's production, recent developments have cast doubts on a possible delay.

These developments include an injury to lead actor Prabhas on another set and his availability for shooting.