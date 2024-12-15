Summarize Simplifying... In short Sequels ruled the Indian cinema in 2024, with 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' becoming the highest-grossing film globally.

Other successful sequels included 'Stree 2', 'Singham Again', and 'BB 3', which benefited from festive release dates.

Despite mixed results for smaller films like 'Kagaaz 2' and 'LSD 2', sequels remained popular on OTT platforms and in regional cinema, highlighting the trend's dominance across the industry.

2024 was the year of sequels

'Stree 2,' 'Pushpa 2'—How sequels dominated Indian cinema this year

What's the story Indian cinema in 2024 was a mix of grand spectacles and inspiring narratives, with sequels and franchises ruling the box office. Leading the trend was Pushpa 2, which is currently running in theaters, while Bollywood fans were entertained by Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again, among others. Let's take a look at the franchise films that dominated this year.

Box office hits

'Pushpa 2' emerged as the most successful movie

Pushpa 2: The Rule became the year's highest-grossing film with a staggering ₹1,100 crore worldwide. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, it is directed by Sukumar and arrived three years after the first part. The film is expected to rewrite box office history with its glorious run.

Sequel supremacy

Horror-comedies 'Stree 2' and 'BB 3' charmed the audience

While Bollywood had an overall mixed year, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 were some of the highest-grossing films of the year and expanded their stories and characters. Moreover, since Stree 2 was released on Independence Day and Singham Again and BB3 came out on Diwali, the festive periods helped their box office collections massively.

Smaller films

'Kagaaz 2' and 'LSD 2' were also released this year

This year also saw the release of low/mid-budget sequels like Kagaaz 2 and Dibakar Banerjee's LSD 2. While they both struggled to hold their own at the box office, the audience reception for the former was largely positive, while the latter was praised for its experimental and bold approach. On OTT, sequels like Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Silence 2 became talking points.

Regional films

Franchise films ruled regional industries as well

Among Tamil films, franchise movies such as Indian 2, Aranmanai 4, and Demonte Colony 2 were among the year's biggest hits. Notably, Indian 2 received negative reviews and performed below expectations, yet, managed to end up among Tamil Cinema's highest-earning projects of 2024. Among Telugu movies, Tillu Square, another sequel, earned immense praise.