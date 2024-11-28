'Pushpa 2,' 'Baby John': Films to hit theaters in December
Indian cinema halls are going to end 2024 on a high note with a mixed bag of movies lined up for a December release. The list features much-awaited sequels, family dramas, and action thrillers. Among them are the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule, the family drama Vanvaas, the Hindi-dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King, and the action-packed Baby John.
'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' 'Kraven The Hunter' to start off
The sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is set to hit the screens on December 5. The much-anticipated film continues the riveting saga of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun. The first installment's success has created a lot of buzz among the audience for this sequel. On December 13, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will greet fans with the superhero movie Kraven The Hunter.
'Vanvaas' and 'Mufasa: The Lion King' set for mid-December release
Anil Sharma's upcoming drama Vanvaas will be released in theaters on December 20. The film stars a stellar cast including Nana Patekar, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur. On the same day, audiences can also catch the Hindi-dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King. This Disney prequel stars Shah Rukh Khan reprising his voice role as Mufasa along with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan voicing Simba and young Mufasa, respectively.
'Baby John' to wrap up December's cinematic offerings
The year-end will see the release of Baby John, an action-thriller film featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. Directed by Kalees, this official remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri will hit the screens on Christmas Day, December 25. The film will be a treat for the fans of action thrillers.