Thorne blasts Charlie Puth for starting 'hate train' against her
What's the story
Actor-singer Bella Thorne (27) recently made new allegations against singer Charlie Puth (33). Thorne claimed in an Instagram comment that Puth "lied" about her. She said, "Yeah, I mean...he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn't....Do the deed with him." The revelation came in response to a post featuring a quote from singer Jade Thirlwall, who said she wouldn't collaborate with Puth.
Relationship timeline
Thorne and Puth were rumored to be dating in 2016
Thorne and Puth were rumored to be dating in December 2016 after they were seen together at Jingle Ball in Miami. However, Puth accused Thorne of not having ended her relationship with Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey before being involved with him. He claimed that she had lied about her relationship status with Posey, leading to Puth apologizing to the actor. "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way," Puth wrote back then.
Public clarification
Thorne's clarification on the dating rumors
Thorne had responded to Puth's accusations, clarifying that she wasn't dating either him or Posey. She explained that she and Posey had broken up two weeks before her public appearance with Puth. In a later interview on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, Thorne reiterated her stance, saying she hung out with Puth twice, but they were just friends.
Personal lives
Thorne is engaged; Puth is married
Thorne is now engaged to film producer Mark Emms. In December 2023, she told PEOPLE that they "draw closer" every day but weren't deep into wedding planning. Meanwhile, Puth confirmed on Instagram that he married childhood friend Brooke Sansone in September last year. "I love you Brooke...I always have, with you I am my very best," he wrote at the time.