Thorne blasts Charlie Puth for starting 'hate train' against her

Actor-singer Bella Thorne (27) recently made new allegations against singer Charlie Puth (33). Thorne claimed in an Instagram comment that Puth "lied" about her. She said, "Yeah, I mean...he lied to the entire world about me and started a hate train. All because I wouldn't....Do the deed with him." The revelation came in response to a post featuring a quote from singer Jade Thirlwall, who said she wouldn't collaborate with Puth.

Relationship timeline Thorne and Puth were rumored to be dating in 2016 Thorne and Puth were rumored to be dating in December 2016 after they were seen together at Jingle Ball in Miami. However, Puth accused Thorne of not having ended her relationship with Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey before being involved with him. He claimed that she had lied about her relationship status with Posey, leading to Puth apologizing to the actor. "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way," Puth wrote back then.

Public clarification Thorne's clarification on the dating rumors Thorne had responded to Puth's accusations, clarifying that she wasn't dating either him or Posey. She explained that she and Posey had broken up two weeks before her public appearance with Puth. In a later interview on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, Thorne reiterated her stance, saying she hung out with Puth twice, but they were just friends.