Are Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady dating?
What's the story
Retired NFL star Tom Brady and Hollywood actor Sofia Vergara are reportedly enjoying a "summer romance" in Ibiza, Spain. The two were first spotted together on the Luminara superyacht last week, which was packed with A-list guests including Martha Stewart, Naomi Campbell, Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Colman Domingo. The two-night luxury voyage started from Rome, Italy, and featured performances by Ellie Goulding, Sting, and Janelle Monae.
Flirtation sparks
How the two hit it off on the yacht
Brady, 47, and Vergara, 53, were reportedly "googly-eyed" over each other at a gala dinner on the yacht. A source told Page Six that their seating arrangement was not coincidental, as Brady asked to switch seats to sit next to her. The two have continued spending time together in Ibiza after the yacht trip. However, Vergara has not posted any pictures with Brady on her Instagram from their time in Ibiza.
Personal lives
Both are single after recent divorces
Both Brady and Vergara are single after their recent divorces. Brady split from supermodel Gisele Bundchen in 2022, while Vergara ended her seven-year marriage to actor Joe Manganiello in 2024. Before this trip, Brady was in Venice for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez's much-talked-about wedding. There, he made headlines for sharing a dance with another film star, Sydney Sweeney.