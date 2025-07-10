Are Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady dating? 

Flirtation sparks

How the two hit it off on the yacht

Brady, 47, and Vergara, 53, were reportedly "googly-eyed" over each other at a gala dinner on the yacht. A source told Page Six that their seating arrangement was not coincidental, as Brady asked to switch seats to sit next to her. The two have continued spending time together in Ibiza after the yacht trip. However, Vergara has not posted any pictures with Brady on her Instagram from their time in Ibiza.