Fashion trends were the one thing that even the pandemic couldn't put a brake on this year. The runways might have been closed but social media wasn't. So it became the perfect platform to stay in touch with the latest trends. Several beauty experts and celebrities showcased trends that defined style in 2020. Let's take a look at some such hair trends.

Bangs From baby to curtain, the bangs are back!

A lot of my friends got bangs in 2020 as this year is all about making bold choices. And they all look great. Celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, and most recently Priyanka Chopra are rocking the fringes. Bangs come in different types like side-swept and baby bangs, among others. If you are hesitant to take the leap, curtain bangs are the safest bet.

Shorter haircuts Bob and pixie cuts are comfortable, chic

Shorter hair cuts have always been in vogue. It is just that a lot of us are scared to try one. This is, however, the time to try a shorter hairdo. Since you are hardly meeting anyone, even if the cut looks awful, you will have time to grow back your hair. And if it looks good, say hello to a classy hairstyle.

Headbands & Scrunchies Colorful headbands and scrunchies are stylish and practical

2019 was all about statement clips and flashy barrettes. But WFH in 2020 has brought forward headbands and scrunchies as the go-to hair accessories. When you are working from home, you have a million tasks and hobbies to do. Wearing colorful headbands and scrunchies during work not only increases your style quotient but can also keep your hair out of your face. See? Practical.

Top knots Top knots for longer hair