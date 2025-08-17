Marcus Rashford made his official debut for Barcelona in their opening match of the La Liga 2025-26 season against Mallorca. The game ended in a controversial 3-0 victory for the Catalan club, with Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine Yamal scoring the goals. Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan from Manchester United earlier this month. Here are further details and stats.

Match highlights Barca take 2-goal lead in 1st half Barcelona took an early lead when Raphinha scored the first goal of the season in the seventh minute. Ferran Torres then doubled their advantage with a controversial second goal. Manu Morlanes was booked for dissent (foul language) after the incident and was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Yamal. Vedat Muriqi received a straight red card for using a high boot against Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Debut details Rashford makes debut for Barcelona Rashford made his debut in the 69th minute of the match, becoming the first Englishman to play for Barcelona's first team in a competitive match since Gary Lineker in 1989. Although he played as a center-forward, he did not get any chances to score. It took Barcelona until nearly stoppage time to score their third goal through Yamal, who fired home with almost the last kick of the game.

Registration challenges Barca's financial woes continue to haunt them Despite the win, Barcelona's financial woes continue to haunt the club. Rashford and fellow summer recruit Garcia were only registered with La Liga on the morning of the game due to these financial problems. The match against Mallorca was played at Estadi de Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, marking a challenging start for Rashford in his new colors.

Information Here are the match stats Barcelona managed 8 shots on target from 24 attempts. 9-man Malorca had one shot on target from 4 attempts. Barca had 72% ball possession and an 88% pass accuracy.

Red card Unwanted red card record for Mallorca As per Opta, since the 2016-17 season of La Liga, Barcelona are the team that has benefited most from rival players being sent off (52). Meanwhile, Mallorca are the first team to suffer two red cards in the first half on matchday 1 of La Liga since Getafe in August 2007 against Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Players Key numbers for Raphinha and Yamal Raphinha opened the scoring in the 7th minute. The former Leeds United winger has raced to 55 goals for Barcelona in 145 matches across competitions. This was his 32nd La Liga goal in 101 appearances. In addition to an assist, Yamal scored for Barcelona versus Mallorca. In 107 matches, he owns 26 goals for Barca. Yamal also registered his 29th assist. This was his 15th La liga goal and 19th assist (75 appearances).