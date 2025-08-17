Haaland scored a brace vs Wolves (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Erling Haaland attains this unique feat with brace against Wolves

By Rajdeep Saha 12:51 am Aug 17, 202512:51 am

What's the story

Erling Haaland scored a brace for Manchester City on Matchday 1 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The star striker shone for Pep Guardiola's men in a 4-2 win over Wolves at the Molineux. Haaland opened the scoring in the 34th minute before adding his side's third goal in the 61st. He has scored in each of his four Matchday 1 Premier League appearances.