Erling Haaland attains this unique feat with brace against Wolves
Erling Haaland scored a brace for Manchester City on Matchday 1 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The star striker shone for Pep Guardiola's men in a 4-2 win over Wolves at the Molineux. Haaland opened the scoring in the 34th minute before adding his side's third goal in the 61st. He has scored in each of his four Matchday 1 Premier League appearances.
100% record: Haaland continues to score on MD1
Haaland joined Man City in the summer of 2022 from Borussia Dortmund. Entering into his 4th season at the club, Haaland has scored in Man City's opening fixture for 4 successive seasons. As per Opta, only, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (6 successive seasons between 2017-18 and 2022-23), has enjoyed a longer run in the competition's history. Overall, Salah owns 10 MD1 Premier League goals.