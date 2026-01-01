Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko...' to re-release in theaters next week
What's the story
Kapil Sharma's family entertainer, Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2, is set to return to theaters on January 9, less than a month after its original release. Producer Ratan Jain expressed confidence in the film's universal appeal and said it was made for families with "pure entertainment meant to be enjoyed together." The movie initially released on December 12 but struggled at the box office due to competition from Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
Producer's perspective
Jain's statement on the film's re-release
Jain said, "The love, laughter, and positive word-of-mouth the film received reaffirmed our belief in its universal appeal." "With audiences continuing to ask for more, we felt it was the right moment to bring the film back to theaters and give viewers another chance to experience its humor on the big screen." Directed by Anukalp Goswami, it also stars Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan.
Box office clash
'Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon 2' faced box office challenges
The film had a tough start, earning ₹1.85cr on its opening day and a total of ₹11.9cr by the second Monday, per Sacnilk. Earlier, Sharma's team attributed the film's underperformance to limited screen availability due to ongoing multiplex takeovers by other releases. The movie is produced by Abbas-Mustan, Ganesh Jain, and Ratan Jain. This time around, too, it will face competition from Ikkis, The Raja Saab, and Jana Nayagan.