Who is Maya Hawke's husband, musician Christian Lee Hutson?

Maya Hawke , the 27-year-old actor who rose to fame with Stranger Things , married musician Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise Valentine's Day ceremony. The intimate ceremony took place at St George's Episcopal Church in New York City and was attended by close friends and family. Both of her parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman , were present along with her brother Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke.

Guest list 'Stranger Things' reunion at wedding The guest list was a mini reunion of the Stranger Things cast, with Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery in attendance. For her wedding day, Hawke wore a modern sculptural gown with a sleeveless bodice and high bateau neckline. She later beat the chilly winter with an oversized white feathered coat. Hutson kept it classy in a black tuxedo.

Career Who is Maya Hawke's husband? Reportedly 35 years old, Hutson is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter known for his three studio albums: Beginners (2020), Quitters (2022), and Paradise Pop. 10 (2024). He has opened for Phoebe Bridgers on tour between 2022 and 2023. Interestingly, the couple's relationship began as a creative partnership, which later blossomed into romance.

