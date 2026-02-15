Zepto, Swiggy to set up dark stores at AI summit

Quick-commerce giant Zepto will be setting up temporary dark store at the Bharat Mandapam complex. Meanwhile, Swiggy will integrate with on-site food kiosks to manage meal deliveries for attendees. The initiative is part of the IndiaAI Impact Summit, which is expected to be the world's largest global gathering on artificial intelligence (AI) . The summit has already seen registrations from over 2.5 lakh participants.

Information Entry and payment logistics for foreign delegates The entry to the Bharat Mandapam will be facilitated through DigiYatra. Foreign delegates can make local payments using an app linked with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This tech integration is part of a larger effort to streamline logistics for this high-profile event on AI.

Medical assistance Healthcare support by Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals will be providing healthcare support at the summit. The hospital chain will deploy medical staff and emergency beds within the premises to handle any emergencies that may arise during this high-profile event. This is part of a larger effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees at this global gathering on AI.

Information Zero-waste event The IndiaAI Impact Summit will be held as a zero-waste event, with construction material reused from a previous program at Bharat Mandapam. This sustainability focus is part of a larger effort by the organizers to minimize the environmental impact of this high-profile gathering on AI.

