Zepto, Swiggy to set up dark stores at AI summit
The initiative is part of the IndiaAI Impact Summit

By Akash Pandey
Feb 15, 2026
11:16 am
What's the story

Quick-commerce giant Zepto will be setting up temporary dark store at the Bharat Mandapam complex. Meanwhile, Swiggy will integrate with on-site food kiosks to manage meal deliveries for attendees. The initiative is part of the IndiaAI Impact Summit, which is expected to be the world's largest global gathering on artificial intelligence (AI). The summit has already seen registrations from over 2.5 lakh participants.

Information

Entry and payment logistics for foreign delegates

The entry to the Bharat Mandapam will be facilitated through DigiYatra. Foreign delegates can make local payments using an app linked with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This tech integration is part of a larger effort to streamline logistics for this high-profile event on AI.

Medical assistance

Healthcare support by Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals will be providing healthcare support at the summit. The hospital chain will deploy medical staff and emergency beds within the premises to handle any emergencies that may arise during this high-profile event. This is part of a larger effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees at this global gathering on AI.

Information

Zero-waste event

The IndiaAI Impact Summit will be held as a zero-waste event, with construction material reused from a previous program at Bharat Mandapam. This sustainability focus is part of a larger effort by the organizers to minimize the environmental impact of this high-profile gathering on AI.

High-profile attendees

Participation from around 20 countries

The summit will see participation from leaders of around 20 countries, including France, UAE, Brazil, Switzerland, and Spain. Official delegations from nearly 100 nations will also be participating in discussions at this global gathering on AI. Several bilateral meetings are scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the summit.

